Kingdoms: Merge & Build is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s US$4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Kingdoms: Merge & Build is available for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV set-top box. Here’s how the game is described: The kingdom needs your help! During the king’s absence, a mysterious magical power destroyed the kingdom. Now it’s up to Prince Edward, Desmond, Megan, and other friends to rebuild the land and restore it to its former glory. Embark on this magical adventure and unfold its mystery.

* Merge hundreds of unique items, discover new resources, use boosters, and complete tasks!

* Complete quests to progress through chapters and unlock new buildings, kingdom improvements, characters, and landmarks!

* Renovate the fallen kingdom from the old harbor and pier to the glorious castle!

* Follow the story, make new friends, and uncover the mystery!

* Participate in events, work with other players towards global goals, and get special rewards!

Kingdoms: Merge & Build is a single-player game for ages 9 and up. It has gamepad support.

