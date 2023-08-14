Apple TV+ has landed a new untitled six-part documentary featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes access to football great Lionel Messi as he arrived in America to play for Major League Soccer and Inter Miami CF, chronicling his debut in Leagues Cup and beyond, reports Deadline.

The article says the new docuseries will join the previously announced Apple Original documentary that will track the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner through his storied career, including five FIFA World Cup appearances, capped by his FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 win.

The yet-untitled documentary is produced by Smuggler Entertainment in association with Major League Soccer. It is executive produced by Emmy Award winner Tim Pastore (Free Solo), Emmy and Tony Award winners Patrick Milling Smith and Brian Carmody, and Emmy Award winner Matt Renner (Free Solo) of Smuggle, alongside Scott Boggins (The Circus).

In June Apple TV= announced a new untitled four-part documentary series from SMUGGLER Entertainment, featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Lionel Messi, whom many consider to be the greatest-of-all-time in a sport that commands the devotion of five billion fans around the world.

The series filmed in Paris, Qatar and Argentina, tracks the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner through his five FIFA World Cup appearances and his FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 win, in one of the most exciting finals in history. In his own words, Messi tells the definitive story of his incredible career with the Argentina national football team, providing an intimate and unprecedented look at his quest for a legacy-defining World Cup victory.

And last week it was reported that MLS Season Pass subscriptions have doubled since Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami. Also, Spanish language viewership on Apple TV+ has surpassed over 50% for Messi matches and continues to rise, he adds.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related