Ford has named Apple veteran Peter Stern to lead the newly formed Ford Integrated Services, which will create and market valuable software-enabled customer experiences across Ford Blue, Model e and Ford Pro.

In January it was announced that Apple would revamp its Services division as services executive Peter Stern was departing. He served as Apple’s vice president of services overseeing Apple TV+, Sports, Apple News+, iCloud, Apple Fitness+, Books, Apple Arcade, and Apple One. Apple hired the former Time Warner Cable exec as a vice president working on cloud services in 2016.

He reported to Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet software and services. Before Apple, Stern was chief product, people, and strategy officer at Time Warner Cable, but left when it was bought by Charter Communications.

According to Business Insider, as part of his departure, the Services team will be reorganized to split Stern’s responsibilities into three separate divisions. One of those executives will purportedly be Oliver Schusser, who is currently in charge of Apple Music.

