Belkin has announced the BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe, a compact solution for charging iPhones and AirPods at the same time.

Available in two black or white, the BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 pad is the newest addition to Belkin’s award-winning Made for MagSafe collection, offering 15W fast wireless charging for iPhone 12 models or later, and 5W for AirPods with wireless charging case and AirPods Pro.

According to the folks at Belkin, key features are:

Fast wireless charging up to 15W with MagSafe for iPhone 12 models or later

Wireless charging up to 5W with Qi for AirPods with wireless charging case and AirPods Pro

Lay-flat, slim and compact form factor

USB-C power supply unit included

LED light to indicate charging status

The BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe is available to order for US$79.95 at Belkin.com, Amazon.com and select retailers worldwide.

