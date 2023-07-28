In an update to Apple’s developer documentation the company says if developers want to use an application programming interface that could potentially contribute to fingerprinting, they’ll have to justify using it.

From the documentation: Some APIs that your app uses to deliver its core functionality — in code you write or included in a third-party SDK — have the potential of being misused to access device signals to try to identify the device or user, also known as fingerprinting. Regardless of whether a user gives your app permission to track, fingerprinting is not allowed. Describe the reasons your app or third-party SDK on iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, visionOS, or watchOS uses these APIs, and check that your app or third-party SDK only uses the APIs for the expected reasons.

From Fall 2023 you’ll receive an email from Apple if you upload an app to App Store Connect that uses required reason API without describing the reason in its privacy manifest file. From Spring 2024, apps that don’t describe their use of required reason API in their privacy manifest file won’t be accepted by App Store Connect.

