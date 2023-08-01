Plugable is launching its first single-chip hub, the USBC-4IN1. The USB-C 4-in-1 hub provides connectivity and convenient power pass-through.

The folks at Plugable say it’s the first hub on the market to leverage the PS188 chip that enables the hub’s compact size, and its ability to provide a dual-function USB-C port capable of both 100W power pass-through charging and high-speed 10Gbps data transfer. The USBC-4IN1 is the only hub in its class currently available that can do both on a single USB-C port, they add.

The hub fits in your palm and provides the essentials for port expansion, including:

HDMI 2.0: Drive a 4K 60Hz HDR display ;

USB-A 10Gbps: Connect USB devices for high-speed data transfer

USB 2.0: Add a mouse, keyboard, or other legacy device

USB-C 10Gbps with Power Delivery: The dual-function design enables up to 100W power pass-through charging and fast data transfer speeds

The hub is designed to work with all modern laptops with a full-featured USB-C, Thunderbolt, or USB4 port. It’s compatible with machines running macOS 11+, Windows 10+ or ChromeOS.

The USBC-4IN1 is available globally now on Amazon for US$28.95 with a $3 off coupon.

