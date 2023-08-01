Galvanize Climate Solutions (“Galvanize”), a climate-focused global investment firm, has announced that Lisa P. Jackson, vice president of Environmental, Policy and Social Initiatives at Apple, will join as a strategic advisor.

In her role, she’ll advise Galvanize as it partners with corporations, entrepreneurs, and solutions providers to accelerate the climate transition. Jackson spearheads Apple’s environmental initiatives, including efforts to address climate change through investments in renewable energy, energy efficient solutions, recycled or renewable materials, and innovative resource conservation practices.

In addition to this, she is also responsible for the company’s education policy programs, its product accessibility work, its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, and its worldwide government affairs function. From 2009 to 2013, Lisa served as Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Appointed by President Barack Obama, she focused on reducing greenhouse gasses, protecting air and water quality, preventing exposure to toxic contamination, and expanding outreach to communities on environmental issues.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related