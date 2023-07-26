Apple TV+ has announced the four-part documentary series “Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn” and released a trailer.

It tells the story of CEO-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn and his relentless climb to the top of the corporate ladder, shocking arrest and unbelievable escape. The documentary series will debut globally on Friday, August 25.

The series features in-depth access to all of the key players in the saga, including Mike Taylor, the former Green Beret who orchestrated Ghosn’s escape, and the man in the middle of it all — Carlos Ghosn — who, for the first time, tells his side of this ongoing, global news story, from start to finish.

“Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn” is executive produced by Academy Award winner James Gay-Rees (“Amy”) and Emmy Award winner Paul Martin (“Drive to Survive”) and directed by DuPont and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker James Jones (“Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes”).

Inspired by the book “Boundless,” by The Wall Street Journal reporters Nick Kostov and Sean McLain, the series includes never-before-seen interviews and footage with the prime players who lived in the Ghosn orbit, his rise to corporate power in Japan, his several arrests and the details of his harrowing escape to Lebanon. “Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn” is produced for Apple by Box To Box and executive produced by Gay-Rees, Martin and Conway, with Head of Video for The Wall Street Journal Amanda Wills and Daniel Rosen executive producing for The Wall Street Journal Studios.

