In a Newsroom article, Apple says it’s now deployed nearly US$1.5 billion to support affordable housing across California.

This includes the construction of thousands of units of new housing, programs to support vulnerable populations, assistance for thousands of first-time homeowners, and an innovative bond recycling program to finance new developments.

Apple has partnered with Destination: Home, as well as California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA), and Housing Trust Silicon Valley as part of its $2.5 billion commitment to address the housing crisis across California.

The company has also teamed up with United Way of Greater Los Angeles to fund the Affordable Housing Initiative, a social impact fund that supports the creation of affordable housing for individuals and families who are unhoused or at risk of falling into homelessness.

