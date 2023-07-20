Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From TechCrunch: Unity has opened the beta version of its development platform for visionOS. PolySpatial, which was announced in conjunction with Vision Pro headset at WWDC, is designed to help developers port and create a 3D experience for Apple’s “spatial computing” platform.

° From 9to5Mac: The oft-rumored Beats Studio Pro headphones are now official. While Apple’s Beats brand has released a wide and very impressive range of earbuds over the last several years, the new Beats Studio Pro mark the first new Beats headphones since 2019.

° From MacRumors: Spectre, the long-exposure AI-powered iPhone camera app made by the developers of the popular Halide photography app, is now free.

° From AppleInsider: A US judge has chided Apple’s legal arguments as the company asks for time to appeal an App Store antitrust case, but has granted the delay.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, host Chuck Joiner concludes his wrap-up conversation with Mike Potter as the final entry in the 2023 Road to Macstock as Mike explains how the virtual ticket works, why it is combined with the digital pass for this year only, and all the details you need to take advantage of the conference even if you can’t be there in person.

