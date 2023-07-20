Apple has posted “The Underdogs: Swiped Mac” on its YouTube Channel. It’s the latest in the series featuring the lovable team.

The Underdogs are a team of geeks and nerds who defy the sharp-suited image of the corporate ladder-climber – find out how to spin an idea into a product and a product into a company using Apple’s array of tech. They’ve appeared in a series of ads and videos.

Here’s how the latest is described: The Underdogs are back in action. This time they’re on a mission to save a missing Mac. Thankfully they’ve got Apple’s powerful security features on their side. Great news for them. Bad, bad news for the bumbling thieves.

