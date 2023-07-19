Not since the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus have the current year iPhones accounting for a higher percentage of overall U.S. iPhone sales, according to new data from Counterpoint Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP).

In 2017, that year’s new models made up 81% of U.S. iPhone model sales, notes the research group. Of course, the lineup was a lot smaller, with only the prior year’s 6S and 6S Plus, and an early SE model competing for sales.

The iPhone lineup expanded, and Apple now has four current-year phones attracting customers. Yet there are eight models available overall, including phones introduced in 2020 and 2021, at presumably attractive low(er) prices. Still, the current year models dominate.

In the quarter ending June 30, 2023, the four iPhone 14 models – iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max – together accounted for 79% of all U.S. iPhone sales. This represents an increase over the 76% of sales for the four iPhone 13 models in the June 2022 quarter.

