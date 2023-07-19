Jessica Williams of Apple TV+’s “Shrinking” was named Breakout Star in the 2023 African American Film Critics Association.

The awards recognize achievements in broadcast TV and streaming with an emphasis on entertainment representing the Black diaspora. You can find the complete list of winners here.

Williams is an American actress and comedian. She has appeared as a senior correspondent on The Daily Show, as cohost of the podcast 2 Dope Queens, as Lally Hicks in the Fantastic Beasts film series. She plays Gaby in Apple TV+’s Shrinking.

About ‘Shrinking’

Shrinking” follows a grieving therapist (played by Jason Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.

In addition to Segel and Williams, “Shrinking” stars Harrison Ford, Christa Miller, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie and Lukita Maxwell.

