Apple TV+ has announced two new six-part nature documentary series, “Born to be Wild” and “Endangered Planet,” offering audiences a view into the never-before-seen lives of the rarest animals on Earth, as the planet faces an unprecedented crisis with more than one million species on the brink of extinction.

“Born to be Wild” films six rare young animals for several years, as they are brought up in our world, but destined to return to theirs, to rewild their homelands and help save their species. “Endangered Planet” follows a team of world-class filmmakers and scientists as they venture off the beaten path, capturing groundbreaking, often first-time footage of the planet’s most elusive species using cutting-edge technology, uncovering insights about how to help save and protect these critically endangered animals.

“Born to be Wild” is executive produced by Lucy van Beek (“Wild Tales from the Farm,” Stephen Hawking’s “The Search for a New Earth,” “Britain from Above”) for Tailfeather Productions, and for Offspring Films by Alex Williamson and Isla Robertson. The series is co-produced by Tailfeather Productions and Offspring Films for Apple TV+.

“Born to be Wild” is the first Apple TV+ series with award-winning Tailfeather Productions, and the latest collaboration with Offspring Films. Previous productions with Offspring Films, in addition to the newly revealed “Endangered Planet,” include the BAFTA Award-nominated and Royal Television Society winner “Earth At Night In Color,” narrated by Emmy Award nominee Tom Hiddleston; and “Earthsounds,” revealing our planet in a stunning new way through breathtaking, never-before-heard sounds from the natural world.

From Offspring Films, “Endangered Planet” is executive produced by IDA Award nominee Alex Williamson (“Earth At Night In Color,” “Earthsounds,” “Big Cats”) and Isla Robertson (“Earth At Night In Color,” “Last of the Giants,” “Animals At Play”).

nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices

Like this: Like Loading...

Related