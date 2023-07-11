Apple has pulled the latest Rapid Security Response (RSR) updates that are available for iPhone and iPad users running the iOS 16.5.1 and iPadOS 16.5.1 updates and Mac users running macOS 13.4.1.

MacRumors says this is likely due to an issue that caused certain websites not to work after the RSRs were installed. Apparently, the updates changed the Safari user agent to include an (a), leading some websites to break.

Rapid Security Responses are designed to allow Apple to address security issues without requiring a full operating system update. that involve the operating system require the device to restart. Rapid Security Responses that involve Safari require the user to quit the app.

Apple says that Rapid Security Responses don’t adhere to the managed software update delay; however, because they apply only to the latest minor operating system version, if that minor operating system update is delayed, the response is also effectively delayed. If necessary, the user can also remove the responses.

