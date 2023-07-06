Even though the Ted Lasso finale hit AppleTV+ the week prior, fans weren’t finished saying goodbye to the series just yet.

It drew another 641 million viewing minutes this week and took No. 9 overall according to Nielsen streaming rankings for the week of June 5 to June 11, reports Deadline. Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis also made it onto the movies list with We’re The Millers, which Netflix began carrying on June 1. Viewing for the 2013 comedy film jumped 30% this week to 332M minutes, making it No. 3 among films.

