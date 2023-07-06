Apple TV+ has announced that the new 10-episode adult animated series “Strange Planet” will make its global debut on Wednesday, August 9.

Here’s how the series is described: Based on the New York Times No. 1 bestselling graphic novel and social media phenomenon of the same name, “Strange Planet” is a hilarious and perceptive look at a distant world not unlike our own. Set in a whimsical world of cotton candy pinks and purples, relatable blue beings explore the absurdity of everyday human traditions. New episodes will debut weekly on Wednesdays through the season finale on September 27, 2023.

Voicing this world of beings are Gotham Award nominee Tunde Adebimpe (“Rachel Getting Married”), Emmy Award nominee Demi Adejuyigbe (“The Amber Ruffin Show”), Lori Tan Chinn (“Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens”), Critics Choice Award nominee Danny Pudi (“Community”) and Emmy Award nominee Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”).

“Strange Planet” is co-created and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Dan Harmon (“Rick and Morty,” “Community”) and New York Times bestselling author Nathan W. Pyle. Academy Award winner Alex Bulkley (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”), Emmy Award winner Corey Campodonico for ShadowMachine (“BoJack Horseman,” “Tuca & Bertie”), Lauren Pomerantz (“Saturday Night Live,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”), Emmy Award winner Amalia Levari (“Over the Garden Wall,” “Harvey Beaks”), Steve Levy (“Rick and Morty,” “Community”) and Taylor Alexy Pyle serve as executive producers. “Strange Planet” is produced by Apple Studios and ShadowMachine.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

If you’d like to help support AWT (and help us reach our goal of eliminating ads), consider becoming a patron. We offer at least three patron-exclusive posts each week. You can start at only $2 per month (though $5/month gets you the exclusives).

Like this: Like Loading...

Related