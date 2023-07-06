China’s smartphone sales fell 8% year-over-year during the 618 sales period in 2023 (June 1-June 18), but Apple’s iPhone saw sales grow, according to Counterpoint Research.

“618” is annual shopping festival in China. It’s the second most important e-commerce event in the country after Singles’ Day.

In terms of the “618” competitive landscape for smartphone brands, vivo secured the largest share in the 618 sales period this year, capturing 18.2% of the market, notes Counterpoint Research. vivo was followed by Apple at 17.9% and HONOR at 15.4%.

Apple continued to excel in the premium segment, exhibiting an 8% year-over-year increase “without facing any significant competition,” according to Counterpoint Research. To boost iPhone sales during the 618 period, e-commerce websites offered discounts of around 20%.

