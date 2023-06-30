Millionaire Trivia + is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S. $4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Millionaire Trivia+ is available for the iPhone and iPad, but, sadly, not for the Mac or Apple TV set-top box Here’s how it’s described: Test your knowledge, call on the audience, & build up your team of experts! Join the laughter, nerves, & nail-biting tension – climb the Money Ladder to become a MILLIONAIRE today!

Who Wants to Be A Millionaire+ AWESOME Features:

+ Discover NEW CITIES and TRAVEL THE WORLD!

+ UNLIMITED rounds of Millionaire!

+ Daily QUESTION LADDERS to battle your wits!

+ Use CLASSIC LIFELINES such as 50:50 & ASK THE AUDIENCE, & the all new ASK AN EXPERT!

+ Build a TEAM OF EXPERTS in every CITY you play in!

+ Play on–the–go with our OFFLINE MODE and win anytime and anywhere you want!

THE ULTIMATE MILLIONAIRE ARCADE EXPERIENCE:

Join the thrill in becoming a MILLIONAIRE! Win BIG REWARDS through cities around the world from Rome to Rio! Start playing WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE+ and prove your smarts!

DAILY CHALLENGE:

Players will be presented with a daily question ladder that features one question from each category.

UNLIMITED PLAY:

Players can play unlimited rounds of Millionaire, anywhere, anytime!

EXCLUSIVE OFFLINE MODE:

Play anytime anywhere! Tease your brain and put your knowledge to the test on–the–go!

BUILD AND TRAIN YOUR EXPERTS:

Collect and train your EXPERTS, each with their own attributes and expertise! Build a TEAM OF EXPERTS in every CITY and take them on quests to increase their skill/knowledge. Use your EXPERTS smartly and take full advantage of their expertise!

CLIMB THE LEADERBOARDS:

Challenge hundreds of thousands of others around the world as you climb to the top of the leaderboards! Show off your knowledge with the most fun quiz show in the world!

Millionaire Trivia + is a single player game for ages 4 and up.

