Apple TV+ has unveiled the premiere date and a first look at season two of“Invasion,” which will return globally on Wednesday, August 23.

From Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg (“X-Men” films, “Deadpool” films, “The Martian”) and David Weil (“Citadel”), and executive produced by Boat Rocker, “Invasion” is a character-driven science fiction drama series that follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world.

“Invasion” will debut with the first episode of its ten episode second season, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday through October 25, 2023, on Apple TV+.

Here’s how season two is described: The action-packed second season of “Invasion” picks up just months later with the aliens escalating their attacks in an all-out war against the humans.

The series stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland and Tara Moayedi. New series regulars joining season two include Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor and Naian González Norvind. The first season of “Invasion” is now streaming globally on Apple TV+

