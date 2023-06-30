As noted by MacRumors, Apple adjusted its estimated trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Android smartphone models in the U.S.

Trade-in values increased by US$10 or $20 for some newer devices, including the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the latest iPad Pro, iPad mini, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air models. Apple Watch SE values rose by up to $10, while Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch Series 5, and 12-inch MacBook values increased by up to $5.

Some older Apple devices saw their trade-in values decrease by up to $10, such as the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus, while Android smartphone values declined more steeply. Mac Studio values decreased by up to $75.

