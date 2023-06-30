As noted by MacRumors, Apple has added the original 12-inch MacBook to its obsolete products list, meaning the laptop is no longer eligible for repairs or service at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers.

Products are considered obsolete when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 7 years ago. The company discontinues all hardware service for obsolete products, and service providers can’t order parts for obsolete products.

Mac laptops may be eligible for an extended battery-only repair period for up to 10 years from when the product was last distributed for sale, subject to parts availability. By the way, products are considered vintage when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago.

