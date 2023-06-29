Satechi is launching the new Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock that packs 16 ports including multiple USB, HDMI and DisplayPorts along with SD and micro SD card readers, an audio jack, and an Ethernet port.

It’s compatible with both Mac and Windows systems and provides Thunderbolt 40 Gbps bandwidth for power and display connectivity. While using the dock, users can benefit from the Thunderbolt 4 port delivering 96W of power to a laptop or computer. For additional charging, two of the ports can be used to power smartphones and tablets.

The Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock provides the option to add up to four screens at 4K 60Hz resolution. Mac M1 Pro, Mac M1 Max, and M2 computers that support Single Stream Transport (SST) can output video in extended mode for up to two screens. They can support output to one screen in extended mode and one screen in mirror mode.

The Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock is priced at US$349.99. However, it’s 20% off with code TB4 until July 6.

