The folks at Counterpoint Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) asked Mac buyers what they use their computer for most often – business, education, or personal – and allowed multiple answers.

About 80% of buyers said they used their computers at least in part for personal activities. Around half included business use, and almost 40% said they use their Mac for education.

According to CIRP, overall, with their devices’ greater versatility, laptop users are more likely to say they use their Macs for multiple purposes. While laptops only account for 60% of unit sales, they account for about 80% of use cases.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related