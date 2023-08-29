Plugable is expanding its product line into the charging category with three new power solutions. Here is show they’re described by the company:

° The Plugable USB-C GaN Charger (PS-30C1) is a powerful 30W charging block that fits in your pocket and is perfect for rapid charging of phones, tablets and various USB-C peripherals on the go. It features certified safe charging, high-speed compatibility and flip-up prongs, making it the perfect travel companion. The PS-30C1 will be available in both black and white now on Amazon for US$19.95with a $4 off coupon. (charging cable not included).

° The Plugable Wall Outlet Extender (PS1-CA1) transforms a standard AC wall outlet into a full-featured charging station, adding a 30W USB-C port and a 12W USB-A port while extending access to the standard AC plug. The adapter is UL-Certified and can safely use all 3 ports at once. The PS1-CA1 will be available on Amazon for $19.95with a $4 off coupon.

° The Plugable USB Type-C Extension Cable (USBC-METER3-1MF) is a high-performance cable that features a built-in power meter, so users can monitor/test the charging flow and power usage of compatible devices (could be good for electronics testing). The cable also transfers data up to 10Gbps, delivers up to 240W of power, and even supports alt mode video up to 4K @ 60Hz. The USBC-METER3-1MF will be available on Amazon for $19.95with a $4 off coupon.

