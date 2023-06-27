Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From Cult of Mac: Developers are already posting screenshots and videos of what they’re building for Vision Pro. Here’s a gallery of what some popular indie apps look like

° From AppleInsider: A Nashua man hired to transport $2 million worth of iPhones, iPads, and more Apple devices for a customer, has pleaded guilty to taking bribes to fake documents and reroute the shipment.

° From WKRN: This past weekend, more than 80,000 people attended the annual Bonnaroo festival. However, this year, a rise in false 911 calls brought more first responders to the festival than normal. The cause — a new feature from Apple that automatically calls 911 when a device is moved rapidly.

° From MacRumors: Apple’s annual Back to School promotion is now available in Canada and Mexico after launching in the U.S. earlier this month.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple is no longer uploading media to “My Photo Stream” ahead of its scheduled shutdown.

° From ABC7 Eyewitness News: A woman who suffered a broken leg while hiking in Tujunga was able to call 911 despite not having cell phone service due to a new and innovative feature on the iPhone 14.

° From BBC News: Four staff at a special needs school in Essex, England, have “lost their jobs” after an audio recording revealed concerns around staff conduct towards children.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Joe Kissel is back to discuss his latest book, “Take Control of Your Passwords.” (Part 1)

