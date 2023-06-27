Best Buy is rolling out its new suite of membership options, My Best Buy Memberships just in time for the retailer’s annual Fourth of July Sale, which kicks off on Friday.

Each of the options, My Best Buy, My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total, offer a different set of benefits. According to Patrick McGinnis, senior vice president of Memberships at Best Buy, they are:

° My Best Buy: The free existing membership plan built for customers who want convenience, including benefits like free shipping with no minimum purchase.

° My Best Buy Plus: A membership plan built for customers who want value and access. For US$49.99/year2, My Best Buy Plus includes everything you get with My Best Buy, plus benefits like exclusive member-only prices; exclusive access to sales, events and products; free 2-day shipping with no minimum purchase3, and more.

° My Best Buy Total: A membership plan built for customers who want protection and support. For $179.99/year2, My Best Buy Total includes everything you get with My Best Buy Plus, plus Geek Squad 24/7 tech support, up to two years of product protection (including AppleCare+) on most new Best Buy purchases while you’re a member4, and more.

My Best Buy Credit Cardmembers get access to more benefits, including 5%5 back in rewards or flexible financing options on purchases made at Best Buy. As a Cardmember, they also are automatically enrolled into and have access to My Best Buy (free) membership benefits.

Best Buy’s annual July Fourth Sale kicks off on June 30. My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members will get access to exclusive offers and deeper discounts. For example, they can save $100 on select models of the iPad Air (5th Generation).

My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members have access to member-only deals every day in-store, on BestBuy.com and on the Best Buy app. Customers can visit bestbuy.com/memberdeals or click on the My Best Buy icon to browse the featured member-only deals, as well as deals by product category, Apple, subscriptions and free trials, and more.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related