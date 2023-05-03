What are you most excited about when the latest smartphone launches? A better camera? A bigger screen? Well, 42% say it’s the new release of emojis that gets them feeling excited.  

That’s according to a new survey done by Preply asking over 1,000 Americans about the emojis that baffle them most. Key findings from the survey:

  • 62% are excited about finding the perfect emoji.
  • 78% of respondents confessed to being perplexed by someone else’s emoji usage.
  • A surprising 1-in-3 have seen a misinterpreted emoji create an uncomfortable situation.
  • The top three most confusing emojis are 💁, 💸 and 💅

Take a look at the full survey to see more emojis that make the list.



Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today