What are you most excited about when the latest smartphone launches? A better camera? A bigger screen? Well, 42% say it’s the new release of emojis that gets them feeling excited.

That’s according to a new survey done by Preply asking over 1,000 Americans about the emojis that baffle them most. Key findings from the survey:

62% are excited about finding the perfect emoji.

78% of respondents confessed to being perplexed by someone else’s emoji usage.

A surprising 1-in-3 have seen a misinterpreted emoji create an uncomfortable situation.

The top three most confusing emojis are 💁, 💸 and 💅

Take a look at the full survey to see more emojis that make the list.

