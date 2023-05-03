For many Apple Watch owners, the original band that they receive is good enough for daily use, but others need something else. As an avid runner/ball player, I need a band designed for activities — and sweat! The $69.99 rugged Highland watch band filled that need.

Made with double-layered nylon, aluminum hardware, and post-consumer recycled materials, it’s designed for secure, extended wear. Available in black, green, navy blue (my preferred color), It’s available in black, blue, and beige (I prefer the blue) the Highland is made from soft, breathable nylon, so is both comfortable and durable.

It’s adjustable so you can fit it to your wrist simply by tightening or loosening the band itself via an aluminum hook. You don’t have to fiddle with watch band holes. That said, sometimes I found the band to be a bit finicky when trying to insert the hook.

That said, it’s comfortable so you can wear it all day. And it contains some post-consumer recycled nylon materials, so it’s eco-friendly.

The Highland Band is machine washable, which is a nice feature when you sweat as much as I do. It also contains an antimicrobial agent with properties built in to protect the band by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms.

There’s nothing truly revolutionary about the Highland Watch Band, but it does its job well at a reasonable price. A nice touch: if the watch band gets worn or damaged, ZAGG will replace it for up to two years from the date of purchase.

It works with these models: Apple Watch Ultra (49mm), Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm), Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm), Apple Watch Series 6/SE (44mm), Apple Watch Series 5/4 (44mm), Apple Watch Series SE (2/1 Gen) (44mm), Apple Watch Series 3-6 (44mm).

Apple World Today rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★

