According to 9to5Mac, an UK antitrust case against Apple has once again been thrown out, after an appeal tribunal ruled that the original decision was correct – that the UK’s competition watchdog had missed a legal deadline.

The ruling stands despite the fact that two Apple App Store policies were found to be anticompetitive, and even though the tribunal appeared to agree that its own decision was likely to have “undesirable or unfortunate results.”

In March Apple first won its appeal against the decision by Britain’s antitrust regulator to launch an investigation into its mobile browser and cloud gaming services, the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) has ruled, according to Reuters.

In January Apple appealed an investigation by Britain’s competition watchdog, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), into the dominance of its mobile browsers in the cloud gaming market. In 2022 a CMA study into mobile ecosystems concluded that Apple and Google’s duopoly means they have a stranglehold over these key gateways.

