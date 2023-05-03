Apple has rolled out 5E135 firmware for the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3, the original AirPods Pro, the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2, and the AirPods Max.

Apple doesn’t provide release notes for such upgrades. Firmware updates are delivered periodically while your AirPods are charging and in Bluetooth range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Because firmware updates are delivered automatically, you don’t need to update your AirPods.

To use your iPhone or iPad to check that your AirPods are up to date, make sure that you have the latest version of iOS or iPadOS. Go to Settings > Bluetooth, then tap the Info button next to the name of your AirPods. Scroll down to the About section to find the firmware version.

To use your Mac to check that your AirPods are up to date, make sure that you have the latest version of macOS. Press and hold the Option key while choosing Apple menu  > System Information. Click Bluetooth, then look under your AirPods for the firmware version. With macOS Ventura, you can also choose Apple menu  > System Settings, click Bluetooth, then click the Info button next to the name of your AirPods.

Apple has also released new firmware updates (5B66) for the Beats Fit Pro and Powerbeats Pro. Firmware for the devices is generally installed over-the-air while the earbuds are connected to an iOS device.

