Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from other websites:

° From Nikkei Asia: South Korea’s Samsung Electronics and LG Display are spending billions of dollars on new production capacity for midsize organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels to secure business for Apple’s iPads and MacBooks and to keep out Chinese rivals from this premium market.

° From AppleInsider: A strange bug in iOS 16.4.1 and iPadOS 16.4.1 is causing headaches for those who rely on Siri to set appointments in the Calendar app, such as the visually disabled, as well as for those who simply prefer to set appointments by voice. The bug did not appear in earlier versions of iOS and iPadOS 16.

° From 9to5Mac: A check signed by Steve Jobs is going up for auction alongside his NeXT business card.

° From MacRumors: The redesigned version of the Maps app that Apple has been rolling out worldwide since 2019 is now being tested in Taiwan.

° From The Verge: T-Mobile has disclosed its second data breach so far this year.

° From NordPass: Here are the top 200 most common passwords in 2022.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Josh Davies joins host Chuck Joiner in person f to discuss how his company FXhome (the makers of HitFilm) became part of the larger organization.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related