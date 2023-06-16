SCOSCHE Industries has announced the availability of its new compact 35W dual USB-C port wall and travel charger.

According to the folks at SCOSCHE, the PowerVolt PD35 offers the advanced technology and everyday convenience of smart shared power, which means if you plug one device into the PowerVolt PD35, the entire 35W is available to charge that device. If you connect a second device, the charger will automatically share the power between the two ports, sensing which device requires the greater share.

For example, if you plug an iPhone into one port, and an iPad into the other, the charger will automatically deliver a greater share of the power (20W) to the iPad and 15W to the iPhone. Thanks to the latest GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology inside, the PowerVolt PD35 offers a compact form factor, as well as faster, cooler, and safer charging. All Scosche PowerVolt GaN chargers have built-in safety circuitry that protects devices from overcharging and overheating and is safe for use with smaller devices.

The folks at SCOSCHE say the PowerVolt PD35 delivers the fastest charging experience for phones, charging compatible iPhone® models up to 50% in as little as 30 minutes. It will charge USB-C devices including tablets, cameras and even smaller laptops.

The PowerVolt PD35 is available now on Scosche.com and at select retailers at a manufacturers’s suggested retail price of US$49.99.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related