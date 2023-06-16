Readdle’s Scanner Pro iOS app has been updated to allow users to automatically turn receipt scans into expense reports.

The company says Expense Report is designed to help small business owners, freelancers and “solopreneurs” stay on top of their paperwork, saving time and admin headaches. It curates the expense flow by automatically scanning and detecting receipts and extracting all needed details into an automatic Expense Report, available as a PDF or CSV.

Instead of the process of typing all the details into an Excel spreadsheet, Scanner Pro automatically captures all key information from your receipts needed to create an expense report. This includes the date, vendor, amount, tax, currency, and type of expense.

Scanner Pro is free, but does offer in-app purchases.

