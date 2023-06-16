Henry Cavill (“Superman,” “The Witcher”) has been rumored to be one of the top contenders as the next James Bond. But he may not need the gig.

Apple Original Films in association with MARV have announced that he’ll star in the spy adventure, “Argylle,” from director and producer Matthew Vaughn. It will be released in theaters worldwide, in partnership with Universal Pictures, on February 2, 2024, before streaming globally on Apple TV+.

“Argylle” follows the globetrotting adventures of super-spy Argylle (Cavill) across the U.S., London and other exotic locations, featuring a cast including Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson. I’m sure Apple hopes this will launch a franchise.

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, “Argylle” is based on a script written by Jason Fuchs. The film is produced by Cloudy Productions and Vaughn’s regular collaborators Adam Bohling and David Reid, as well as Fuchs. Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn and Adam Fishbach serve as executive producers.

