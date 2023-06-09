This week, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Apple TV+’s Silo are the most popular titles on Reelgood’s Top 10 list of streaming programs. They sit in the top two spots.

The Idol on MAX is new on the list at number seven. And Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso continues to make the list, coming in at number nine this week.

Other shows in the top 10 include: Other shows in the top 10 include: Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (third); From (fourth); FUBAR (fifth); Air (sixth); and Reality (eighth).

