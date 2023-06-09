OLED smartphones share reached 49% in the first quarter of 2023, and iPhones switching to OLED was the inflection point for the tech adoption, according to Counterpoint Research.

The 49% share was up from 29% in the first quarter of 2020. Counterpoint says the launch of the iPhone 12 with OLED display was the inflection point for OLED adoption in smartphones. All iPhones launched since, apart from the SE versions, have been equipped with OLED panels and the adoption of this display technology has increased with each iteration of the device.

“The screen or display has been one of the main factors influencing consumers to purchase a smartphone. OLED display provides a better viewing experience than LCD in several aspects by offering better viewing angles, deeper blacks and increased battery life along with other features,” says Counterpoint. “Brands also pushed OLED displays as a differentiating factor due to the leaner and more flexible panels that allow slimmer phones with curved displays in mid-priced and premium segments. Notably, the share of OLED displays in the above $250 wholesale price band reached 94% in quarter one of 2023.”

