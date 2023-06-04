The Writers Guild plans to bring its monthlong strike to the front door of streamer Apple TV+ tomorrow, reports Deadline.

The WGA action at Apple HQ in Cupertino, CA, dovetails with the kickoff of the Tim Cook-led company’s 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5.

The Apple action first was revealed Friday afternoon in a tweet from the AFL-CIO: #BadApple Day of Action. June 5. Six cities and counting. Apple TV+ would be nothing without its writers.

Deadline says that the WGA and other supporting unions also are planning protests at Apple stores in Philly, D.C., NYC, L.A. and more, sources tell me. The article adds that, “in an important distinction, the Writers Guild and its allies will be handing out leaflets at the various Apple outlets and location, not picketing.”

Apple will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in an online format from June 5-9 with an opportunity for developers and students to celebrate in person at a special experience at Apple Park on opening day. You can find details of the WWDC23 schedule here.

