The new 5-in-1 USB-C hub from Plugable turns two Mac laptop ports into (as the name implies) five, including Ethernet and more.

Designed specifically for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models, the hub (with the moniker AMS-5IN1E) fits flush against the host Mac and adds five ports to supported systems. What supported systems, you ask? You can connect the hub to any MacBook that has two USB-C or Thunderbolt ports next to each other. The AMS-5IN1E works great with 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, introduced in 2021, or MacBook Airs, introduced in 2022.

And it conveniently does this while still providing access to the MagSafe charging port. The AMS-5IN1E’s boasts an USB-C port that can do anything the MacBook’s own port can do: connect a 6K 60Hz display, transfer data up to 40Gbps, and support pass-through charging up to 100W.

The AMS-51NE really expands your connectivity options thanks to its wired Gigabit Ethernet port, combination audio jack, two USB 3.0 ports, and the aforementioned (and fully functional) USB-C (40Gbps) port. The USB-C port lets you connect any USB-C, Thunderbolt, or USB4 device to your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro.

There is a potential downside: connect the AMS-51NE and you’ll lose two USB-C ports. This means you lose two Thunderbolt 3 ports on the MacBook Air and two Thunderbolt 4 ports on the MacBook Pro when it’s connected.

If that’s a problem, this hub isn’t for you. If it isn’t, the reasonably-priced AMS-51NE will fit most folks’ connectivity needs

The device has an aluminum casing, measures around 13.31 x 5.41 x 1.7 cm (~5.24 x 2.13 x 0.67-in) and weighs approximately 50 g (~1.76 oz). The USB-C 5-in-1 Hub is available now on Amazon for $32.95 with a $2 off coupon.

Apple World Today rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★★

