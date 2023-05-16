Apple has previewed software features for cognitive, vision, hearing, and mobility accessibility, along with tools for individuals who are nonspeaking or at risk of losing their ability to speak.

The tech giant says these updates draw on advances in hardware and software, include on-device machine learning to ensure user privacy, and expand on Apple’s long-standing commitment to making products for everyone.

Sarah Herrlinger, Apple’s senior director of Global Accessibility Policy and Initiatives, says Apple works in deep collaboration with community groups representing a broad spectrum of users with disabilities to develop accessibility features that make a real impact on people’s lives.

Coming later this year, users with cognitive disabilities can use iPhone and iPad with greater ease and independence with Assistive Access; nonspeaking individuals can type to speak during calls and conversations with Live Speech; and those at risk of losing their ability to speak can use Personal Voice to create a synthesized voice that sounds like them for connecting with family and friends.

For users who are blind or have low vision, Detection Mode in Magnifier offers Point and Speak, which identifies text users point toward and reads it out loud to help them interact with physical objects such as household appliances.

Additional features planned include:

Deaf or hard-of-hearing users can pair Made for iPhone hearing devices directly to Mac and customize them for their hearing comfort.3

directly to Mac and customize them for their hearing comfort.3 Voice Control adds phonetic suggestions for text editing so users who type with their voice can choose the right word out of several that might sound alike, like “do,” “due,” and “dew.”4 Additionally, with Voice Control Guide , users can learn tips and tricks about using voice commands as an alternative to touch and typing across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

adds phonetic suggestions for text editing so users who type with their voice can choose the right word out of several that might sound alike, like “do,” “due,” and “dew.”4 Additionally, with , users can learn tips and tricks about using voice commands as an alternative to touch and typing across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Users with physical and motor disabilities who use Switch Control can turn any switch into a virtual game controller to play their favorite games on iPhone and iPad.

can turn any switch into a virtual game controller to play their favorite games on iPhone and iPad. For users with low vision, Text Size is now easier to adjust across Mac apps such as Finder, Messages, Mail, Calendar, and Notes.

is now easier to adjust across Mac apps such as Finder, Messages, Mail, Calendar, and Notes. Users who are sensitive to rapid animations can automatically pause images with moving elements , such as GIFs, in Messages and Safari.

, such as GIFs, in Messages and Safari. For VoiceOver users, Siri voices sound natural and expressive even at high rates of speech feedback; users can also customize the rate at which Siri speaks to them, with options ranging from 0.8x to 2x.

