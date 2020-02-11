StarTech.com has released an easy-to-install and driverless Thunderbolt 3 docking station. Before users would often need to properly match a particular docking station to a laptop to take full advantage of its capabilities.

Using a docking station not properly matched to the laptop can cause suboptimal performance such as only one of two monitors functioning or the dock not working at all, which could result in dissatisfied users, IT support, product returns, lost productivity or having to carry multiple different docking station SKUs for mixed computing environments.

Working closely with Intel on the product’s design, StarTech.com’s TB3CDK2DP Dual-4K Docking Station takes full advantage of the versatility of Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C while minimizing connectivity confusion. It’s passed Thunderbolt certification for Mac and Windows systems with Thunderbolt 3 ports while still maintaining compatibility with non-Thunderbolt PCs that have USB-C ports.

Using the included Thunderbolt 3 cable, users with Thunderbolt 3 laptops have up to 40 Gbps available, including the ability to connect up to two uncompressed 4K 60Hz (UHD) displays with a single cable connection through the dock. Using the same Thunderbolt 3 cable, users with USB-C laptops can connect up to two 1920×1200 (WUXGA/HD) resolution monitors.

In addition, the docking station can also charge a laptop through USB-PD power delivery and offer multiple peripheral connections (keyboard, mouse, storage, audio, etc.) and wired networking through the same single cable connection to a laptop. It costs $330.99 and is available here.

