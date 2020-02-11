Apple has released Swift Playgrounds for the Mac. A “Catalyst” port of the iPad app, it’s a free download at the Mac App Store.

Swift Playgrounds is designed to make it fun to learn and experiment with code. You solve interactive puzzles in the guided “Learn to Code” lessons to master the basics of coding, or experiment with a wide range of challenges that let you explore coding experiences.

Apple says that Swift Playgrounds requires no coding knowledge. The whole time you’re learning Swift, a programming language created by Apple.

Catalyst is tech that lets app developers build Mac versions of their shipping iPad apps.

