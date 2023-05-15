Apple TV+ has unveiled the season two trailer for “Swagger,” the sports drama helmed by creator, showrunner and director Reggie Rock Bythewood.

The Apple Original series will debut with the first episode on Friday, June 23, 2023, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through August 11 on Apple TV+.

Here’s how the series is described: Inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s experiences, “Swagger” explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America. Viewers can catch up on season one of “Swagger,” now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related