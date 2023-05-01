Apple’s first retail store (at Tysons Corner Center in Tysons, Virginia) will soon be relocating within the shopping mall, according to Michael Steeber’s weekly Tabletops newsletter.

He says following message was posted on a temporary wall at a new location in the mall:

The first-ever Apple Store opened 22 years ago here at Tysons Corner. Soon we look forward to welcoming you to this newly reimagined space. Thank you for being part of our story. Here’s to the next chapter.

As noted by MacRumors, Apple has yet to announce a grand opening date for the new location, and the current store remains open for now. On the store’s page, Apple teases that “a new chapter is coming soon,” without providing any further details.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related