I think it’s time for Apple to give us Apple Books+ along with Apple News+, Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, Apple Fitness, and Apple Arcade. On March 26, 2019, Andrew Orr at The MacObserver had this idea. His take: Apple Books+ would be Apple’s answer to Kindle Unlimited.

As Andrew pointed out, for one monthly fee you could read all of the books your heart desires. Here’s his idea:

Like Apple Arcade, Apple Books+ would probably be separate from the Apple Book Store. Books created for this service could also be exclusive to it, and unlike Amazon I think Apple could get some big publishers on board. Independent authors would also benefit, if it makes it harder for their books to be pirated.

Or, publishers could just make two versions of their books: An EPUB for the Apple Book Store, and an iBook for Apple Books+. So in a way I guess it would be similar to Kindle Unlimited, with a lot of indie authors. Publishers love DRM, and if enough get on board I think it could still be a win for authors and customers.

I think that’s a great idea! How about you?

Help a buddy out

If you’d like to help support AWT (and make my life easier), consider becoming a patron. We offer at least three patron-exclusive posts each week. You can start at only $2 per month (though $5/month gets you the exclusives).

Have a great weekend.





Like this: Like Loading...

Related