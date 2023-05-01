Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon has been renewed for a fourth season, reports Deadline. The early renewal comes ahead of the premiere of season three later this fall.

Deadline says that, although Aniston and Witherspoon’s contracts were up at the end of season three, Apple is in talks with the pair, who also exec produce, and they are expected to sign on as they also work out scheduling. The article adds that’s there’s also an option for a season five.

Starring and executive produced by Witherspoon and Aniston, directed by Mimi Leder and produced by the studio Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, season three of the drama will be showrun and executive produced by Charlotte Stoudt (“Fosse/Verdon,” “Homeland,” “House of Cards”).

About ‘The Morning Show’

Here’s how Apple describes the series: Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two found “The Morning Show” team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded cast includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden, as well as new additions for season two Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian as news producer Gayle Burns, Valeria Golino and Julianna Margulies.

