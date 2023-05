Apple has posted Rapid Security Response (RSR) updates that are available for iPhone and iPad users running the iOS 16.4.1 update and Mac users running macOS 13.3.1.

Rapid Security Responses are designed to allow Apple to address security issues without requiring a full operating system update. that involve the operating system require the device to restart. Rapid Security Responses that involve Safari require the user to quit the app.

Apple says that Rapid Security Responses don’t adhere to the managed software update delay; however, because they apply only to the latest minor operating system version, if that minor operating system update is delayed, the response is also effectively delayed. If necessary, the user can also remove the responses.

iOS Security Response 16.4.1 is available through the standard Software Update mechanism in the Settings app. Once the Rapid Security Response update is installed, iOS 16.4.1 users will see an updated version of iOS 16.4.1, and tapping on the version in the About section of Settings will display information about the installed iOS version and the Rapid Security Response update.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today