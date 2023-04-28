As noted by AppleInsider, as part of its mandatory reporting for the European Union Digital Services Act (DSA), Apple has been forced to publish discrete user numbers for online services. The values only apply to Europe.

iOS App Store: 101 million

iPadOS App Store: 23 million

macOS App Store: 6 million

tvOS App Store: 1 million

watchOS App Store: under 1 million

Apple Books: under 1 million

Podcasts paid subscriptions: under 1 million

AppleInsider says Apple is counting each version of the App Store as a distinct user platform under the DSA. As such, only the iOS App Store is subject to being called a “very large online platform” in accordance with the new law.

However, the company says that it will adhere to the DSA for all of its App Stores “because the goals of the DSA align with Apple’s goals to protect consumers from illegal content.”





