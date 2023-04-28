FineShare has upgraded FineShare FineCam to version 2.0. The app allows you to use your phone as a high-definition webcam.

FineCam also supports connecting and enhancing other cameras, such as digital cameras, DSLR cameras, action cameras, external webcams, or integrated webcams. The app offers real-time AI background removal or blurring. It also provides real-time AI noise reduction and voice change to ensure clear and high-quality audio.

In addition, FineShare FineCam allows you can share your iPhone screen, application window, YouTube videos, webpage, PPT, videos, and photos in real-time. You can also provide segmented recording and project saving. The app works with Zoom, Teams, OBS, Google Meet, YouTube, Loom and more.

A demo version of FineCam is available for download. Pricing starts at US$9.95 per month.





