Leaker leaker ShrimpApplePro.says that Apple manufacturing partner Foxconn is in mass production of AirPods with USB-C instead of Lighting connectivity.

The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) thinks this makes sense. The upcoming iPhone 15 will reportedly replace the Lightning port with USB-C instead of a Lightning port, so it makes sense for this to be implemented with Apple’s AirPods line.

In a series of March tweets, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple will release new AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case later this year. However, he says that the tech giant won’t release a USB-C version of “AirPods 3.”

Kuo expects the former will begin shipping n the second or third quarter. He’s uncertain whether there will be any physical changes to the AirPods Pro itself.

As for the non-Pro version of AirPods, Kuo says Apple “currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3.





Like this: Like Loading...

Related